Meet Starsky, a 5-year-old cream Labrador mix weighing 65 pounds. He’s a playful, fun guy with lots of energy once he gets to know you. He’s a little shy around new people at first, but bring a few treats and you’ll be friends in no time. He takes treats gently, is completely house trained, loves to play fetch and likes playing outside. He can get a little too excited around small kids, so he’d do best in a home without children under 10. He’d do best as an only dog, but you can bring your dog for a meet and greet to see if they get along. Come meet Starsky today. #156638

Starsky is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.