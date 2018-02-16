Meet Marlon, a 3 ½-year-old cream-colored Anatolian shepherd mix weighing 65 pounds. He’s a goofy, energetic guy who is athletic and a total pro at playing fetch. He’d enjoy a home with a big yard to run in and a family that will take him on adventures and give him lots of attention. Marlon has been neutered, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Put on your tennis shoes and come meet him today. #144225

Marlon is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.