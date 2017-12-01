Meet Tiffany, a darling, 3-year-old, white-and-tan pit bull mix weighing 35 pounds. She’s a fun-loving, adventurous gal who is always the life of the party, and she was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas on Oct.1 because her exuberant energy was a little too much for her previous owners. She loves running around and showing off how fast she is, meeting new people and getting lots of attention. She doesn’t like being left alone and gets bored without any friends to hang out with. She is adventurous, playful and very athletic. She’s also intelligent and determined, and knows how to sit, come and lie down, and is both kennel and leash-trained. Her dream home would have a big, fenced-in backyard and a family that can keep up with her. Due to her enthusiastic activity level, she would do best in a home without kids under age 10. She can be picky about her dog friends, so if you have another dog at home, please bring them for a meet-and-greet to see if they make a good match. Tiffany has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is only $25. #155534

Tiffany is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.