Meet Jasper, the biggest hunk of love around. He’s 7-year-old, brindle-and-white pit bull mix weighing 57 pounds. He has the best smile loves being around people. He originally came to the SPCA of Texas last January when he was rescued from inhumane conditions. He was adopted but was returned after he showed off what an amazing escape artist he is. Because of this, he should never be left outside unattended. Back at the shelter, he is stealing the hearts of everyone he meets. He knows how to sit on command, walks well on his leash, gets along great with other dogs and loves people of all ages. He would do best in a home without any small mammals. Jasper has been neutered, microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. #151747

Jasper is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.