State senate candidate Mark Phariss will have TV ads running the last week of the election. He’s running for an open seat in Collin County against Angela Paxton, wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton. The seat is open because incumbent Van Taylor is running for U.S. Congress against Lorie Burch.

Phariss is best known as one of the Texas marriage equality plaintiffs.

The ad is about Paxton’s lies about her background.

“While Angela Paxton claims to have more than 22 years of classroom experience, her own resume shows that over the last two decades she has spent no more than 5 years in the classroom, mostly in a private school,” Phariss campaign manager John Shanks write in an email.

In addition to the Dallas Morning News endorsement, Texas State Teachers Association, Texas Classroom Teachers Association, Texas Parent PAC and Texas AFT have endorsed him.

Here’s the ad:

— David Taffet