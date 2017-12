C.U.R.E. — Community Unity Respect Education — a nonprofit organization resolved to combat the continuing risks and stigma associated with HIV/AIDS, marked World AIDS Day 2017 event on Thursday, Nov. 30, with an event at the George W. Bush Institute. The agency presented Open Heart Awards to Raeline Nobles, Elias Cantu and Dallas Voice during the event.

Here are scenes from the evening, courtesy of Jordan Pohland Photography and Ross Stewart Photography.