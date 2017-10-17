I haven’t had a corny dog at the State Fair of Texas in years, but this year, I threw caution to the wind — and it was as disgusting as I remembered. 

What was fun as always were the attractions on the Midway, the animals — I got to pet a kangaroo, saw a few animals I never heard of before and watched a baby chick hopping around and playing with baby goats — and the fireworks and dance show on the Esplanade. I also love looking at the crafts — the quilts, model ships and other items painstakingly made by hand. 

And I still can’t get used to new Big Tex. I’ll always have a place in my heart for Flaming Big Tex. This one just has an ugly look on his face. And I love his boots. Cause you know what they say — big boots … big feet.

— David Taffet

