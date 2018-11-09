Ram eTorque Hybrid. Imagine a full-size pickup that rides on an air suspension, has a Tesla-like 12-in. touchscreen, and runs with a V6- or HEMI V8-based hybrid powertrain. Lithium-ion batteries and re-generative braking add up to 130 lb.-ft. of torque to pull up to 12,700 lbs. Fuel economy rises 2-MPG. A four-inch-longer cab with reclining rear seats mocks limousines … especially when stocked with Wi-Fi and Harman Kardon audio. Adaptive cruise, automatic parallel parking, lane keep assist, auto braking and trailer-friendly blind spot warning add thick margins of safety.

Base price: $33,390.

Hey, it’s Texas — we like our trucks… especially these sizzlers

There are times when you just have to get down and do the dirty in a bed open to the stars. While that sounds like a sexy version of Brokeback Mountain, this is more about doing real work… with a pickup truck. From hybrids to exclusive luxury and affordable compacts, check this rodeo of hard-romping whips.

Honda Ridgeline. Equal parts crossover and pickup, the mid-size Honda is stylish and refined. Tailgating takes on new meaning with a weather-sealed in-bed trunk that can store gear or iced beer. A truck bed audio system hops the tunes. Back inside, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tri-zone climate control and ambient lighting set the mood. Throttle the 280 horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine to tow 5,000 lbs. or achieve 19/26-MPG city/highway. Traction adjusts for normal, snow, mud and sand. Stay safe with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise and road departure mitigation systems.

Base price: $29,990.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. When things get serious, grab a snorkel … and skid plates. Toyota takes the Tacoma TRD and adds Pro trim with heavy duty off-road shocks, raises the front an extra inch for more ground clearance, plants 16-in. wheels with Kevlar off-road tires, and installs a snorkel that sucks in air from above the cab to keep dust and water away from the 278 horsepower 3.5-liter V6. TRD emblems on the floormats, and headrests accompany a black TOYOTA grille. Crank the standard JBL audio with subwoofer to get the party started!

Base price: $42,660.

Ford Ranger. Ford F-150 pickups are stellar, but a little big for the city block. That’s corrected with the return of Ranger. Sleek styling encompasses cabins available with 4G Wi-Fi, B&O Audio, Apple CarPlay and Alexa personal assistant. A 2.3-liter turbo-4 connects to a 10-speed transmission. A terrain management system echoes the Raptor’s, working with skid plates and trail-tuned suspension if serious trucking is your desire. Automatic Emergency Braking comes standard; Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot monitoring with trailer integration are available to enhance safety at a stellar price.

Base price: $24,300.

Nissan Frontier. If this generation Frontier was a kid, it would be visiting colleges. Updates for 2019 include a new 7-in. touchscreen to dress the industrial interior and Midnight Edition exteriors dressed with optional 18-in. black wheels, step rails, mirrors, door handles and badging. Crew Cabs carry three of your friends in four-door comfort. Choose the efficient 152 horsepower 4-cylinder or 261 horsepower V6. Ageing well, the pickup was named the highest ranked midsize pickup in initial quality by J.D. Power for three years in a row. Best of all, it’s super affordable.

Base price: $18,990.

Chevy Silverado. Its face isn’t pretty, but the new Silverado packs an impressive package. New exterior styling complements an industrial-looking interior with 4G Wi-Fi and three additional inches of legroom in Crew Cabs. Eight trim levels top out with High Country editions. Check the 7-in. wider bed, stronger steel bed floor, and available fob-controlled power tailgate. Choose a 2.7-liter turbo-4, 5.3-liter V8, 6.2-liter V8 or Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel. An available carbon fiber bed saves weight and preserves strength. Get it with the full monty of crash avoidance wizardry.

Base price: $29,795.

GMC Sierra Denali. Sierra Denali is larger and sassier for 2019, dressed with 22-in. chrome alloy wheels, LED headlamps, bolder mesh grille and flashy chrome. Inside, there’s premium leather seating, open pore wood and dark-finish aluminum. Safety tech includes blind spot warning, pedestrian detection and forward automatic braking. Get it with a head-up display, Wi-Fi and Bose audio. Get busy with a 460 horses 6.2-liter V8 engine. Adaptive Ride Control recalibrates the suspension continuously. Flip the tailgate within a tailgate for an on-site workbench.

Base price: $56,195.