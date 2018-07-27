VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN. Try explaining to your kids what a Tiguan is, but this bigger crossover holds all your family carries. Stretched with available third-row seats, it can swallow up to seven for ice cream. Streamlined bodywork channels Audi, looking great at the valet stand — especially in available Habanero Orange Metallic or in sporty R-Line trim. I’d definitely choose heated seats, sunroof and crisp Fender audio system. Getting you there is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 184 horses and 22/27-MPG (a bit less with 4Motion all-wheel-drive). Slip into the left lane and have at it! Base price: $24,595.

5 sexy vehicles for your big gay family

Since same-sex marriage and adoptions became legal, many gay couples are now toting families like a highway full of glittering Griswolds. The green wood-sided Wagon Queen Family Truckster may not be cool for fashion-forward tribes heading off on the grand American adventure, but these five vehicles definitely are. Whether you need a full-size crossover, sinister mini-van or blistering quick station wagon, one of these should stoke your engine.

— Casey Williams