As the mural on the side of the Nelson Tebedo Clinic nears completion, community input is needed for the next Dallas Mural Art Project that will be painted on the facing wall on 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

“The next mural on Cedar Springs is community driven,” organizer John Anderson said. “The topic is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and the mural will address many important topics including the trans women of color during the movement.”

The first planning session was held last week, and the second session will be at the Nelson Tebedo Clinic from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Anderson said they’re looking for a diverse group to share ideas. Since the Stonewall riots began as an act of resistance to New York City police raids when trans women and drag queens in the bar refused to be arrested, that’s who artist Lee Madrid envisions depicting on the wall.

— David Taffet