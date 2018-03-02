The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Alan Becerra, last seen Thursday, March 1, at about 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of Costa Mesa Drive in northeast Dallas, driving a small, silver vehicle.

Police said they are concerned Beccerra may pose a danger to himself.

Alan Becerra is a 26-year-old Latin male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. He has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on the location of Alan Beccerra is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

(Police reports indicate that he last name is spelled with two Cs — Beccerra — but his Facebook page has his name spelled with one C.)