In a very short press briefing this morning (Wednesday, May 2) at the DPD headquarters, Dallas police Assistant Chief Paul Stokes spoke about security plans for the National Rifle Association convention this weekend (May 3-6) and protests planned at City Hall Plaza. Very few details were given and questions were cut off quickly.

“We expect the highest level of decorum and civility,” Stokes said.

He also said everyone’s legal right to carry guns will be protected.

There will be road closures throughout the weekend. Young Street will be closed and Akard will be closed from Young to Canton.

So our advice for anyone attending is to park in a lot away from Dallas City Hall and walk. DART is a better alternative. Take any line to Akard Station and walk five blocks to City Hall Plaza rather than getting off near Convention Center Station, especially if carrying anti-NRA signs.

Stokes said protesters would be protected from counter-protesters who might try to infiltrate the protest by intel officers who will be embedded throughout the crowd. Again, our advice — if you see something, say something.

There will be uniformed officers throughout the plaza as well.

No details were given on appearances by Trump and Pence, however. They will speak at the convention on Friday. Additional road closures and other security measures can be expected during that time.

Only one protest has been issued a city permit. That one is set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. But the plaza has been reserved for an afternoon protest. Other protests are expected on Friday for the Trump and Pence appearances.

Stokes said Dallas Police Department has been coordinating security with Dallas Fire Rescue, the Office of Emergency Management, federal, state and local law enforcement and NRA leadership.

He refused to answer a question about whether officers have had second thoughts about patrolling the convention in light of one officer shot and another killed in gun violence last week. Officer Rogelio Santander’s funeral was yesterday and flags remain at half staff.

“I won’t comment on personnel issues,” he said.

— David Taffet