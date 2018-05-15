Dallas police need help identifying a body they identify as a transgender female found floating in White Rock Creek. Cause of death hasn’t been determined and we’ll update when we have information from the medical examiner.

Injuries were found on the body, but according to Deputy Chief Thomas Castro. If you have information, please call 214-671-3650.

The report police released to the public says:

On May 12, 2018, at approximately 7:26 p.m., Dallas police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Merriman Parkway regarding a body floating in the water at White Rock Creek. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified individual deceased and in a severe stage of decomposition. The individual is a black transgender female approximately 5’3 and weighing about 130 pounds. When retrieved from the water, the individual was wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants. There are not tattoos or any other identifying markings on the body.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual, should contact Detective Chaney with Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3650. This case is currently classified as an unexplained death pending a cause of death determination from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

Last week, Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, 26, was killed in her apartment near I-635 LBJ Freeway. No suspects are in custody. The death of the trans person found today is not being called a homicide. More information when we get it.