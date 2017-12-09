Dallas police are asking for help in identifying three suspects who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint Saturday night, Dec. 2, in the 2500 block of Hudnall St., near the intersection of Hudnall and Maple.

The suspects are described as three black males, 17 to 20 years of age, 5’7” to 5’10”, 160 to 180 lbs., dressed in all black clothing. The photo above was taken from surveillance video at a convenience store near where the robbery occurred.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Edwards at 214-671-3674 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).