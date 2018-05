Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole Williams, 36, contact Detective J.H. White by phone at 214-671-3690 or by email at jacob.white@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us, referring to case #095804-2018.

Williams is wanted in connection with the death of Brittany Hooks, 25, who was shot to death at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 6, at 2727 Kings Road, between Maple Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.