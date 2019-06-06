By a 71-22 percent margin, Texas voters believe businesses should not be allowed to discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity according to a Quinnipiac Poll released today (Thursday, June 6).

When religion of the owner is added as a factor, Texans still believe businesses should not be allowed to discriminate, but by a closer 58-35 percent. Republicans, white men and Evangelicals support discrimination in Texas, but Texas Catholics oppose refusing service based on religious grounds by 68-27 percent.

In other areas polled, Texas voters support Roe v. Wade 57-36 percent with wide differences among political parties and religious groups. Those with no religious affiliation support abortion rights 78-18 percent.

Texas voters support raising the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 years old by 63-31 percent. Support is strong even among those 18 to 34 years old.

And Texas voters approve of the job Gov. Greg Abbott is doing 60-28 percent. Republicans and independents strongly approve of Abbott although Democrats disapprove 52-36 percent.

— David Taffet