Cool, campy and colorful looks for summer

TEXT AND PHOTOGRAPHY

ARNOLD WAYNE JONES | Executive Editor

[email protected]

Superhero movies in theaters, Memorial Day behind us, and Pride Month upon us? That means swimsuit season in Dallas, when pool parties become the social-mingle nexus of life in Texas. And if you wanna stand out among all the guys sunning themselves, you need to make a statement, no matter how… ummm… “brief.” Here are some looks to stand out when you’re laying out. █