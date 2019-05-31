Cool, campy and colorful looks for summer
TEXT AND PHOTOGRAPHY
ARNOLD WAYNE JONES | Executive Editor
Superhero movies in theaters, Memorial Day behind us, and Pride Month upon us? That means swimsuit season in Dallas, when pool parties become the social-mingle nexus of life in Texas. And if you wanna stand out among all the guys sunning themselves, you need to make a statement, no matter how… ummm… “brief.” Here are some looks to stand out when you’re laying out. █
For more cover-up, but just as much impact, Addicted’s Cactus swim short is a burst of sunny florals that make you easy to spot from across the pool.
Keep the tropical theme going with the Parrot swim brief, emblazoned (front and back) with a colorful digital print; available in sky blue and slate gray.
Everyone’s talking about AOC — well, the Art of Originality Clothing for women, including looks from the Hibiscus
Bomb collection.
The bright tangerine pop of Pique brief from Addicted is eye-catching, but so is the intriguing texture and white off-set piping.
You can show your Pride with Shinesty’s Taste the Rainbow trunk.
Shinesty’s provocative Constrictor brief gives your package an extra bite with a printed python (front and back) hissing at guys from 15 feet away.
Shinesty, the company known for its sense of humor with campy prints in all kinds of formats (from rompers to men’s suits) gives men the Daisy Duke look with the Jeano swim brief, a digitally printed bikini that looks like a pair of form-fitting denims that put you in touch with your inner good ol’ boy.
You can always go traditional with a classic color block by Speedo.