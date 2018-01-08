Crowdsourcing has many functions — finding recommendations, organizing protests… and, as it turns out, comedy.

There was a photo of Melania and Donald Trump looking supremely uncomfortable together, apparently at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. I posted it on my Facebook page, and noted that just looking at the photo brought phrases to my head: “Unhappiness”… “A wedding cake topper put in the microwave”… “Erectile dysfunction.” Then I asked everyone to give me their impressions of the photo. Some comments were inspired. Here’s some of what they said.

“Uniboob”

“That dress looks like a Japanese shower curtain”

“Bad opera”

“High blood pressure”

“Constipation”

“Demented plastic dolls”

“Moo!”

“Captive”

“Wafer thin mint”

“Make America Not This Again”

“When the gays refuse to dress you”

— Arnold Wayne Jones