Crowdsourcing has many functions — finding recommendations, organizing protests… and, as it turns out, comedy.
There was a photo of Melania and Donald Trump looking supremely uncomfortable together, apparently at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. I posted it on my Facebook page, and noted that just looking at the photo brought phrases to my head: “Unhappiness”… “A wedding cake topper put in the microwave”… “Erectile dysfunction.” Then I asked everyone to give me their impressions of the photo. Some comments were inspired. Here’s some of what they said.
“Uniboob”
“That dress looks like a Japanese shower curtain”
“Bad opera”
“High blood pressure”
“Constipation”
“Demented plastic dolls”
“Moo!”
“Captive”
“Wafer thin mint”
“Make America Not This Again”
“When the gays refuse to dress you”
— Arnold Wayne Jones