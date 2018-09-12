(Photo courtesy of the One Eyed Penguin’s Facebook Page)

So, as we gear up for the 35th annual Pride celebration here in Dallas, it feels good to know that, despite what sometimes seems like an oppressively right-wing extremist environment these days, there are still plenty of non-LGBT-specific people and places that are happy to celebrate with us.

Thanks to Joshua Rogers who clued us in to the One Eyed Penguin, a bar in downtown Dallas that not only is celebrating Pride this weekend, but also designating every Wednesday night at LGBT Pride Night. I double-checked with the bar staff through their Facebook page, and they assure me it’s true.

One Eyed Penguin is celebrating Pride with $3 well drinks and $3 domestic bottled beers all day and all night, along with $5 Fireball, Jager, Rumple and Tuaca shots. Plus DJ DAPOW will be spinning the tunes.

So go check it out if you get the chance and #ShowYourPrideAtOneEyed. Those who support us deserve our support in return.

One Eyed Penguin is at 1404 ½ Main St.