So, as we gear up for the 35th annual Pride celebration here in Dallas, it feels good to know that, despite what sometimes seems like an oppressively right-wing extremist environment these days, there are still plenty of non-LGBT-specific people and places that are happy to celebrate with us.

Thanks to Joshua Rogers who clued us in to the One Eyed Penguin, a bar in downtown Dallas that not only is celebrating Pride this weekend, but also designating every Wednesday night at LGBT Pride Night. I double-checked with the bar staff through their Facebook page, and they assure me it’s true.

One Eyed Penguin is celebrating Pride with $3 well drinks and $3 domestic bottled beers all day and all night, along with $5 Fireball, Jager, Rumple and Tuaca shots. Plus DJ DAPOW will be spinning the tunes.

So go check it out if you get the chance and #ShowYourPrideAtOneEyed. Those who support us deserve our support in return.

One Eyed Penguin is at 1404 ½ Main St.