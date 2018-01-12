Prism Health North Texas (formerly known as AIDS Arms) dedicated its new South Dallas Clinic, located on Dolphin Road south of Military Parkway, Thursday night, Jan. 11.

County Commissioner John Wiley Price and former Dallas City Council member Diane Ragsdale joined CEO John Carlo and his staff of physicians and health professionals to formally open the new facility. The office replaces Peabody Clinic.

In addition to about 500 square feet of additional space, the new office has the latest equipment, higher ceilings and large windows in a modern building. Better sound proofing than in Peabody provides more confidentiality for patients in the exam rooms and offices. The former facility was in need of … updating.

Almost all of the services offered at Prism’s Oak Cliff Clinic are now available in South Dallas including on-site lab services, research study participation and behavioral health services. There’s even an outdoor patio to relax on during nice weather.

The new location is also easier to access by public transportation. The 62 bus runs right by the clinic and Hatcher Station on DART’s Green Line is within walking distance.

“We’re encouraging people to give us a try,” Carlo said.

The new office has enough space and the staff to accommodate walk-ins for Prism Health patients.

One sign did puzzle me:

This sign was posted on the inside of the staff’s bathroom door. Do some doctors or nurses not know that they have to wash their hands between patients? Isn’t hand washing a required first-year medical school class?

— David Taffet