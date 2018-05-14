Prism Health North Texas has won an American Marketing Association award in the nonprofit category for its successful name change marketing campaign.

The former AIDS Arms worked on a name change for several years before revealing its new identity in 2017. The award recognizes the name change as well as the marketing campaign to create awareness for the new brand. Edelman Dallas, the local office of the global public relations and marketing firm, helped with the challenge.

In addition to rebranding the agency name, the agency’s two clinics have been renamed Oak Cliff Clinic and South Dallas Clinic. The clinic in South Dallas moved from an older facility to a modern office on Dolphin Road in Pleasant Grove this winter.

— David Taffet