A new Quinnipiac Poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke are each tied with Donald Trump in Texas. Trump is slightly ahead of other presidential candidates. In the upcoming senate race, O’Rourke is in a statistical dead heat against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

In a hypothetical race pitting the president against Biden, Sanders or O’Rourke, Trump has 47 percent of the vote in Texas including 41 percent of independents. Biden gets 46 percent of independents and O’Rourke and Sanders each polled 48 percent of independents.

Among Texas voters, 47 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 49 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him.

Biden and O’Rourke are the only two Democratic candidates with higher favorable than unfavorable scores among all Texas voters. Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro have higher negative than positive ratings among Texans.

More than 50 percent hadn’t heard of contenders Sen. Cory Booker, former N.Y. Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand or Sen Amy Klobuchar.

In the senate race, O’Rourke and Cornyn are tied in the poll at 46-46 percent. Independent voters favor O’Rourke 47-40 percent. The poll was taken Feb. 20-25.

— David Taffet