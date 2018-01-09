The race for the Democratic nomination for Texas governor is down to nine candidates after Texas Democratic Party official Glen Maxey declared Demetria Smith of Houston ineligible to run after her filing fee check bounced.

To register to run, a candidate must either submit a petition with 5,000 valid signatures of registered voters or pay a filing fee of $3,750. Smith paid for her entry into the race with a personal check.

Smith filed to run on Dec. 11, the final day to register. Party officials deposited the check the next day but weren’t notified of the insufficient funds until Monday, Jan. 8.

Smith’s website was still active as of this writing, but the website gives no indication who she is or what her qualifications are.

