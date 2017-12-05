Equality Texas CEO Chuck Smith announced today (Tuesday, Dec. 5), that Rebecca Robertson has joined the organization’s leadership team as chief programs officer.

Robertson, who until recently was the legal and policy director for the ACLU of Texas, said: “I have been working for LGBTQ equality since I graduated from law school, beginning with setting up pro bono wills clinics during the scourge of the AIDS crisis in the 1990s, to defending the rights of our community during the 2017 Texas legislative session. I am so excited to have the chance to do that work full time with Chuck and the terrific team at Equality Texas.”

Before joining the ACLU, Robertson was a litigation partner at Baker Botts, L.L.P. As a founding member of that firm’s pro bono committee, she led the team representing amici curiae in the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark case Lawrence v. Texas, the case that eventually led to the Texas sodomy law being declared unconstitutional and set the stage for other legal victories for the LGBT community.\

Robertson received her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1995 and was elected executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. She graduated from Rice University, magna cum laude, in 1991, and has received numerous awards for her pro bono work, including the Texas State Bar’s Norman Black Award for Service to GLBT Community.

— Tammye Nash