Congresswoman Johnson released a statement in honor of World AIDS Day and remains committed to addressing the global HIV/AIDS epidemic:

“Today, around the world, we take a moment to reflect and recognize World Aids Day. Each year since 1988, we show our support for those living with HIV and AIDS,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “The AIDS epidemic is a public health crisis that affects every community. Despite the tragic toll of this disease, we are making historic progress to halt this epidemic in its tracks. Fifteen years ago, I initiated the first round of talks for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) with President George W. Bush while I was the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.”

Johnson reflected on a previous trip to South Africa, Malawi and Kenya with her congressional colleagues in 2015 where they addressed this epidemic and the importance of continuing to fund research for prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

“It is imperative that we remain diligent in the battle against HIV/AIDS,” Jonson said.“In addition, I will continue to do what is necessary to engage in this fight to promote public health around the world and to protect critical health programs. I urge my colleagues to fight this battle and to join me as we recognize World AIDS Day.”

To find an HIV testing site near you anywhere in the country, click here.

— David Taffet