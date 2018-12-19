December is the only month of the year that Gaybingo, the fundraiser for the Resource Center, doesn’t take place. Instead, it’s when the center plans out all the themes for the upcoming year. And here they are, including the dates!

Jan. 19 — Halftime Gaybingo

Feb 16 — And the Winner Is… Gaybingo

March 16 — Gaysby Gaybingo

April 20 — Peace, Love and Gaybingo

May 18 — Rocket Man Gaybingo

June 15 — Unicorn Gaybingo

July 20 — Three-Ring Gaybingo

Aug. 17 — Gaycation Gaybingo

Sept. 21 — Fairy Tale Gaybingo

Oct. 19 — Goosebumps Gaybingo

Nov. 16 — Snowball Gaybingo