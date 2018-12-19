December is the only month of the year that Gaybingo, the fundraiser for the Resource Center, doesn’t take place. Instead, it’s when the center plans out all the themes for the upcoming year. And here they are, including the dates!
Jan. 19 — Halftime Gaybingo
Feb 16 — And the Winner Is… Gaybingo
March 16 — Gaysby Gaybingo
April 20 — Peace, Love and Gaybingo
May 18 — Rocket Man Gaybingo
June 15 — Unicorn Gaybingo
July 20 — Three-Ring Gaybingo
Aug. 17 — Gaycation Gaybingo
Sept. 21 — Fairy Tale Gaybingo
Oct. 19 — Goosebumps Gaybingo
Nov. 16 — Snowball Gaybingo