Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died. She was 76 years old.

According to reports by CNN, Franklin died at 9:50 a.m., surrounded by her friends and family at her home in Detroit. Her death comes just three days after reports surfaced that she was in hospice care.

Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips with Karamanos Cancer Institute, confirmed that official cause of death was “advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.”