Rest in peace Tony Bobrow Feb 7, 2018 Tony Bobrow Dallas Voice joins the LGBT community of North Texas in mourning the death of Tony Bobrow, longtime owner of the Hidden Door, who was found dead at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 6. We will have a more extensive article as information becomes available. Share:
Here’s the website for the local funeral home, it has all current information.
If you need a clean copy of the pic, call john at the funeral home.
http://www.west-hurttfuneralhome.com/obituary/anthony-bobrow