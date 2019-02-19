Drag queens from Brownsville, McAllen and Harlingen will stage a No Border Wall protest drag show on Saturday, Feb. 23 and raise money for LGBT asylum seekers being held in custody.

The outdoor event takes place in Brownsville from 5-6:30 p.m. at Alice Wilson Hope Park, 1300 E. Levee St. and will be hosted by Beatrix Lestrange.

Some of the Rio Grande Valley’s best drag talent will protest the fake border crisis Trump created and call attention to the mistreatment of LGBT asylum seekers being held in custody.

“Ultimately our goal is to use the beauty of drag, art and performance against the hateful, racist and xenophobic rhetoric that is being projected unto our communities,” organizers wrote on its Facebook event page.

All tips collected during the performances will be donated to help LGBT asylum seekers and detainees. For more information contact Lestrange.

— David Taffet