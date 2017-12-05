Robert Moore, former owner/publisher of Dallas Voice, received one of the 17 inaugural Hugh Aynesworth Awards presented Nov. 30 by the Press Club of Dallas. Moore and Dallas Voice were recognized for Moore’s photo of a Dallas police officer crouched behind a vehicle with a rifle, protecting Moore from gunfire during the July 7, 2016 shooting in downtown Dallas that left five officers from DPD and DART dead, and nine other officers and two civilians wounded.

The photo was published in the Dallas Voice and on DallasVoice.com, as well as by other media outlets.

