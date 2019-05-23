Alamo Drafthouse is crocodile rockin’ the upcoming Rocketman biopic about Elton John. The Texas-based exhibitor is offering moviegoers who purchase tickets to the film on its website the opportunity to make a $1, $3 or $5 donation to Elton John AIDS Foundation. In addition, the theater chain has designed a specific RocketMenu for the film’s release, with such offerings as I Think It’s Gonna Be a Long Long Thyme pizza and cocktails like In Fact It’s Cold as Hell Shake.

And you can see Rocketman early… and campily. You can RSVP to a preview held tonight at the Angelika Mockingbird Station at [email protected] … and come dressed in an Elton-inspired look for a chance to win prizes. (Space is first come, first served.)

Rocketman opens May 31.

— Arnold Wayne Jones