The latest edition of All Stars just ended, and Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is about to kick off… but also a new constellation in the Runiverse. The official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast hosts its inaugural episode on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. central with host John Polly, a producer of the TV show. The debut features All Stars co-winners Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change. New episodes air each week following each broadcast of the TV show on VH1, and will feature an interview with the eliminated queen. Here’s a teaser for the show.

