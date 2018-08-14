Yevin Rushing, 23, was sentenced to life in prison today (Tuesday, Aug. 14) for the July 7, 2017 murder of Lee Covington. In addition, Judge Ernest White sentenced Rushing to 30 years for aggravated kidnapping and 30 years for aggravated robbery.

Covington was personal assistant to the Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas, pastor of Cathedral of Hope.

Had the case gone to trial, Rushing could have been given the death penalty for committing murder during the commission of other crimes. Instead, on July 24, he pleaded guilty to all three charges to avoid a death penalty.

The courtroom was packed with Covington’s friends and family. Several of Rushing’s family sat in the back of the courtroom.

After Rushing was sentenced, about half a dozen of Covington’s friends and family gave victim impact statements. Rushing watched each of the speakers intently.

More on this story in Friday’s Dallas Voice.

— David Taffet