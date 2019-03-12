When you vote in the Readers Voice Awards — our annual tally of what LGBT North Texans find best about where they live — you have a chance of winning twice: First, seeing your favorites recognized, and second, by having your name drawn for our giveaway. This year’s lucky recipient of a $100 gift card to Mattito’s, tickets to a TITAS show as well as $500 in cash, was T.J. Griffin, pictured.

But he’s not the only one who responded to our call. Thousands and thousands of votes were cast in more than 100 categories (broken down into nine divisions). This year, the most popular division to vote in was Services, while the top individual vote-getter was Best Civil/Family Attorney. We are always open to new suggestions for categories you care about, so let us know for next year. Until then, enjoy reading right now about the best of Dallas that you added your voice to.

— Arnold Wayne Jones