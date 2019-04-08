Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a vocal LGBTQ ally, has just released a new album, and it taking the national tour in support of it on tour.

Bareilles dropped her latest album, Amidst the Chaos, on Friday, appeared this weekend as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and today released tour dates, starting this fall. The tour will bring her to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday, Nov 12. Tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com.

Bareilles has been a cultural juggernaut in recent years. In addition to her pop songs, Bareilles wrote the Broadway musical Waitress (in which she also performed), acted in the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar and contributed songs to another Broadway show. She has seven Grammy, two Tony and an Emmy nomination.

— Arnold Wayne Jones