Bruce Wood Dance holds its final two performances of 2018 this weekend — the first helmed under new artistic director Joy Bollinger. The lineup of classic dances from the repertoire of founder Bruce Wood is already a draw (including his near-legendary Bolero), but Dallas Voice readers have an extra incentive: Five dollars off the cost of a ticket. Simply buy a ticket at BruceWoodDance.org and enter the code VOICE at checkout. You can save money, support the arts and best of all see great performances. At the Moody Performance Hall Friday and Saturday. (I’ll be doing the post-show Q&A, so come say hi!)

— Arnold Wayne Jones