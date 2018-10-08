The cheese pizza is perhaps the greatest comfort food every created: Shareable, good hot or cold, fresh or day-old, appealing to all generations. And since October is National Pizza Month, Grimaldi’s — its Uptown location in the West Village and elsewhere — is offering a special for each Monday this month: A 16-in. cheese pizza for $10. I’m a fan of Grimaldi’s, so any reason to save money on a pizza sounds good to me!

We’ll have more foodie news this Friday in the Food Edition of Dallas Voice.

— Arnold Wayne Jones