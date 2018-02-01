Need a little extra cash? Want something to do with your weekends for a couple of months? Do you just like playing dress-up?

If you answer yes to any of these questions then you will want to check out the Scarborough Renaissance Festival job faire, Saturday, Feb. 24, at the festival’s main offices at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie.

SRF is looking for “outgoing, energetic people 14 and older” to work in food and beverage sales, as wait staff, hosts/hostesses and managers in the restaurants and food booths, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, front entrance greeters/ticket-takers, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds, crew, restroom attendants, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, exit surveyors, games personnel and more.

Many of the positions require costuming.

Interviews will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for part-time/seasonal positions during the eight weekends of the 2018 festival, which runs Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from April 7 through May 28, as well as Student Days on Tuesday, May 22.

Details and applications are available online at SRFestival.com. Download an application and complete it before going to the job faire, and be sure to take two forms of identification — including a valid driver’s license, ID card, social security card or passport — with you when you go to the job faire.

Specific work hours will be discussed at orientation on Saturday, March 31. There will also be a “costume and dialect” class offered prior to orientation to determine costuming and familiarize employees with the Renaissance terminology used at the festival.

— Tammye Nash