All ye Lords and Ladies, don thy best finery and get thee to Waxahachie. It’s Scarborough Renaissance Festival time again!

SRF begins its 39th season this Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, with tons of new performers and vendors joining all your old favorites at the festival grounds, just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 (off I-35E at exit 399B)

Coy Sevier, general manager, said, “We think it’s going to be our best year ever as visitors discover incredible new shows, shoppes, games and food alongside their longtime festival favorites. We invite everyone to come and “Step back in time for the time of their lives!”

Opening weekend is “Kids Free Weekend,” with up to three children ages 5-12 are admitted free with each paid adult admission (children 4 and under are always free). Seniors 65 and over get a special discount too, with half priced tickets at the gate.

Opening weekend is also Time Traveler’s Weekend, celebrating Steampunk and all other time travelers with children and adult costume contests on both Saturday and Sunday.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open every Saturday and Sunday for eight consecutive weekends, April 6-May 27, plus Memorial Day Monday. The festival includes full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, more than 25 stages of interactive and unique entertainment, the Mermaid Lagoon, renaissance combat competitions and knighting ceremonies, plus more than 200 shop offering unique items and amazing artisan demonstrations and rides, games of skill, food and drink fit for a king — and more!

Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are admitted free. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. Discount coupons can be found at Waxahachie Nissan. Sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).