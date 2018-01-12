Roxy Brooks showing her Pride at The Rose Room

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 12-18:

Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink on Tuesday.

Club Reflection: The Greatest Show on Earth at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Wall of Food show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps club night on Friday. NLA-Dallas club night on Saturday. Line dance lessons with Yoshi from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Marty’s Live: Glow Party with DJ Joe Ross on Saturday.

Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke on Friday and Saturday.

Round-Up Saloon: Lost Souls Sock Drive for Outlast Youth from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sue Ellen’s: Ashley Bradberry on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Bad Habits on Sunday.

The Rose Room: Icon The Show hosted by Cassie Nova at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: 2018 Divisional Playoffs. Eight teams left. Watch all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Zippers: Monday Madness with DJ Rudeboy Dallas.

