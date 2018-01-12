Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 12-18:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: The Greatest Show on Earth at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Wall of Food show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps club night on Friday. NLA-Dallas club night on Saturday. Line dance lessons with Yoshi from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Glow Party with DJ Joe Ross on Saturday.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Lost Souls Sock Drive for Outlast Youth from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Ashley Bradberry on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Bad Habits on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Icon The Show hosted by Cassie Nova at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: 2018 Divisional Playoffs. Eight teams left. Watch all day on Saturday and Sunday.



• Zippers: Monday Madness with DJ Rudeboy Dallas.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth