HRC thank-you party at Sue Ellen’s

Katy Perry and the crew at The Rose Room

Working the stage at Marty’s Live

Neal and Steven out for fun on The Strip

Guys’ night out on The Strip

Having a blast on The Strip

Having a blast at The Round-Up Saloon

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 19–25:

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday. Jason Huff on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. New York State of Mind on Monday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Club Reflection: Empress’ Starlight AIDS Ball and Snowflake Contest with buffet at 6 p.m. and ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Leathermen chili cookoff from 4-7 p.m. and Court Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dallas Eagle: Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats hosted by Onyx Lone Star at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Diva Night with DJ C-Rail on Saturday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Gumbo for a Cause from 4-9 p.m. on Sunday, benefits Resource Center Food Pantry. Lardi B – Bodak Jelllo performs at 7 p.m. on Sunday. 

Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. 

Sue Ellen’s:
Mustache Envy on Friday. Robin Lore on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Edison on Sunday.

The Rose Room: Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas USofA and Miss Gay Dallas USofA Newcomer at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. $10 cover.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: Drag Race watch party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar:
HRC Federal Club mixer from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth