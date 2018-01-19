Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 19–25:
• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday. Jason Huff on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. New York State of Mind on Monday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
• Club Reflection: Empress’ Starlight AIDS Ball and Snowflake Contest with buffet at 6 p.m. and ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Leathermen chili cookoff from 4-7 p.m. and Court Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
• Dallas Eagle: Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats hosted by Onyx Lone Star at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Diva Night with DJ C-Rail on Saturday.
• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.
• Marty’s Live: Gumbo for a Cause from 4-9 p.m. on Sunday, benefits Resource Center Food Pantry. Lardi B – Bodak Jelllo performs at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
• Sue Ellen’s:
Mustache Envy on Friday. Robin Lore on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Edison on Sunday.
• The Rose Room: Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas USofA and Miss Gay Dallas USofA Newcomer at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. $10 cover.
• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Drag Race watch party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar:
HRC Federal Club mixer from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.
Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth