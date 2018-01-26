North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors help cut the ribbon at Beckley CPA

Friends at Havana’s

All smiles at The Round-Up Saloon

Taking it easy at Liquid Zoo

Part of the friendly staff at Liquid Zoo

Enjoying the patio at Marty’s Live

Snuggling on The Strip

The gang’s all here on The Strip

Staying warm on The Strip

Guys’ night out at Pekers

Pool time at The Round-Up Saloon

Hugged up at Sue Ellen’s

Brad and David at Sue Ellen’s

Working hard for the money at TMC: The Mining Co.

 

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 26–Feb. 1:

Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the band on Friday. Vero Voz y Compania on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

Club Changes: The Miss Divine Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Closet Ball 2018 with new drag entertainers stepping onto the stage for the first time at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. King & Queen of the Rodeo Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars watch party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Dallas Eagle: Mutt Mosh from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. Mr. & Ms. Texas Leather 2018 Weekend on Friday and Saturday. Texas Leather Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday. Line dance lessons with Yoshi at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Marty’s Live: Crystal Waters appears with special performances by Nicole O’hara, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Sunel on Saturday.

Randi’s Alternate Route 2 to 2: Imperial Court candidate bar crawl at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxers at 10 p.m. on Monday. 

Sue Ellen’s: Ciao Bella on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Bad Habits on Sunday. Miss Lady of the
Lake State and State at Large Prelim at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Rose Room: The Kennedy Experience with Kennedy Davenport and Chi Chi Devayne Wednesday at 10 p.m., benefitting CEBA.

TMC: The Mining Company: Lip Sync in a Bag hosted by Athena O’hara at midnight on Wednesday.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court candidate announcement at 7 p.m. and Emperor’s Red & White Ball at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: DIVA spring season kickoff and registration party from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth