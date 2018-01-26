Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 26–Feb. 1:

• Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the band on Friday. Vero Voz y Compania on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

• Club Changes: The Miss Divine Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Closet Ball 2018 with new drag entertainers stepping onto the stage for the first time at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. King & Queen of the Rodeo Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars watch party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Mutt Mosh from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. Mr. & Ms. Texas Leather 2018 Weekend on Friday and Saturday. Texas Leather Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday. Line dance lessons with Yoshi at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Crystal Waters appears with special performances by Nicole O’hara, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Sunel on Saturday.

• Randi’s Alternate Route 2 to 2: Imperial Court candidate bar crawl at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxers at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Ciao Bella on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Bad Habits on Sunday. Miss Lady of the

Lake State and State at Large Prelim at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: The Kennedy Experience with Kennedy Davenport and Chi Chi Devayne Wednesday at 10 p.m., benefitting CEBA.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Lip Sync in a Bag hosted by Athena O’hara at midnight on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court candidate announcement at 7 p.m. and Emperor’s Red & White Ball at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: DIVA spring season kickoff and registration party from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth