Jenni P hosts Drag Brunch @ Don’t Tell Supper Club

David and Damian at The Hidden Door

Humerto and John at The Hidden Door

All smiles on The Strip

CEBA brings The Kennedy Experience to S4

CEBA brings The Kennedy Experience to S4w

Friends out for fun on The Strip

Chi Chi DeVayne fans on The Strip

Lovey-dovey on The Strip

The whole family gathers to celebrate love on The Strip

Welcome to The Strip

What’s up at The Round-Up Saloon?

Emily and Casey at Woody’s

Woodys---Piggy-back-love

Woodys—Piggy-back-love

Hitching a ride at Woody’s

Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 2–8:

Alexandre’s: Girls’ Night Out with PeggyHonea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Club Changes: Imperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Club Reflection: Imperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 7 p.m. on Friday. Queen of the Rodeo contestant show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday and Imperial Court show at 6 p.m.

Dallas Eagle: The Boys of Babylon swimwear edition hosted by Lipps LaRue at 7 p.m. on Friday. The DFW Sisters present Roman Holiday hosted by Bear Lockdown from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

Hidden Door: Sunday Funday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Liquid Zoo: Steak night on Monday.

Marty’s Live: Sexcapade features Nicole O’hara Munro and Rudeboy Dallas on Friday.

PekersSuper Bowl Party at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Round-Up Saloon: RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Urban Cowboy SaloonImperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: SuperBowl Watch Party with pre-game buffet and half-time buffet at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Daily coverage of the Winter
Games from PyongChang starts Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth