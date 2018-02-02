Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 2–8:

• Alexandre’s: Girls’ Night Out with PeggyHonea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Imperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 11 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 7 p.m. on Friday. Queen of the Rodeo contestant show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday and Imperial Court show at 6 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: The Boys of Babylon swimwear edition hosted by Lipps LaRue at 7 p.m. on Friday. The DFW Sisters present Roman Holiday hosted by Bear Lockdown from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Sunday Funday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak night on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade features Nicole O’hara Munro and Rudeboy Dallas on Friday.

• Pekers: Super Bowl Party at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court Candidate Bar Crawl at 9 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: SuperBowl Watch Party with pre-game buffet and half-time buffet at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Daily coverage of the Winter

Games from PyongChang starts Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth