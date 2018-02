Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 9–15:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Mi Diva Loca on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Deejay DJ Presents: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Miss Le Femme 2018 at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Anti-Valentines Party on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Texas Gay Rodeo Association meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday followed by cookout. Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps club night at 10 p.m. on Friday. Team Friendly DFW Bustiers & Brassieres Auction from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears club night at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball with DJ Blaine from 10 p.m. -2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Staff and customers will be remembering the life of Tony Bobrow. Details to come.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

• Liquid Zoo: Watch for details about fundraisers for Chanel Champagne.

• Marty’s Live: Mardi Gras Cajun buffet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boots, Boys and Boxer Briefs on Monday. RuPaul’s Drag

Race watch party on Thursday.

• S4: David Hernandez performs at Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Cherry Bomb performs at Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday. Jennie Dale Lord at 3 p.m. on Sunday followed by Bad Habits.

• The Rose Room: Guest performer Lady B on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Miss CEBA Sweetheart 2018 Pageant at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Fat Tuesday Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Broken Hearts Valentines Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth