Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 22–28:

• 515 Bar: Karaoke Party at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Tap Trivia at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Friday. Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: Latin Night at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Dallas Eagle: Dallas Diablos Cook-Out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. United Court Wheel of Drag from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Henry’s Tavern: Celebrate Pride on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Pekers: Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System presents Disco Night with food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Vivienne Vermuth presents The Denton Dames on Saturday. Cherry Bomb and Tyla on Sunday. Lone Star Entertainment presents Karaoke on Monday. Tuesday Tease at 9:30 on Tuesday.

• The Rose Room: Kennedy Davenport on Friday and Saturday. Dee Ranged on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy: Imperial Court Candidate Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas Woody’s Wreckin Crew Extra Innings from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. A special Tuesday Showtunes with Anastasia After-ShowParty after the show at Dallas Summer Musicals 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth