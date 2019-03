• 1851 Club: Tara’s Birthday Show features Nia Courtland and Ronnie Mikyles on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia for Cash at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Club Changes: Imperial Court Candidate Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court Candidate Meet-and-Greet at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court presents All About the 80s from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and Angels vs. Demons from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears Pre-TBRU Dancebegins at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Deja Vu: Mardi Gras on Sunday. Free admission before midnight.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Mardi Gras on Saturday.

• Liquid Zoo: RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Trashed Out Tuesdays with Jenni P and guests at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: The Showdown at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Mardi Gras on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mardi Gras on Saturday.

• The Rose Room: Mardi Gras with special guests Ada Vox and Lardi B on Saturday. Icon with Tasha Kohl, Kandy Cayne, Kennedy Davenport, Liquor Mini and Cassie Nova on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets at Icon7.bpt.me.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Mardi Gras on Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy: Music by T Diamond on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Mardi Gras Party with beads, mayhem and merriment from 8 p.m.-2

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth