Making the SCENE the week of March 15–21:

• 1851 Club: Candi Carroll, Addison Foster and Ronnie Mikyles on Friday. Kendal Kasper, Sapphire Davenport and Nia Courtland on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: St. Patricks Day Party starts at noon on Sunday.

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink and Taco Tuesday starts at 7 p.m.RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Divine Miss Diva’s Legs for Days Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court’s Red Ribbon Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Michial Awards Buffet at 7 p.m. and Awards at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Dallas Eagle: DJ John Pacheco presents Bossy Bottoms Party at 10 p.m. onFriday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Deja Vu: SpringFest on Sunday.

• Havana: Show Time is 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Henry’s Tavern: Celebrate Pride with GALA on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration all day on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: DreamGirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Kitchen is Open Monday through Sunday.

• Marty’s Live: Joe Fiore presents Furball XXX on Saturday.

• Pekers: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration all day on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Bear Country Dancefrom 8 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. TBRU BBQ Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Bear Dance: Hard Candy from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday. Tickets at BearDance.org. Special guest Miss Vanjie.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. DJ Sno White on Saturday. Empire Cats from 5-7 p.m. and The Mescaline Americans on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Roxy Brooks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews hosts Latin Dance Contest at 11:30 p.m. mon Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Imperial Court In-Town Show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration all day on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth