Making the SCENE the week of April 5–11:

• 1851 Club: Chanel St. John, Dantel McKim and Kristie Davenport on Friday. Candi Carroll, Sapphire Davenport and Nia Courtland on Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink and Taco Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Drag Show at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps Club Night at 10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Diablos Cook-Out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Raquel Blake and Bleach at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Krystal Summers hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Kennedy Davenport hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade on Fridays.

• Round-Up Saloon: Dance Competition at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Synch Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: The Queer-off Season Two at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Krystal Summers hosts the Miss Red Pageant at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas USofA at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. $10.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews hosts Fuego at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Celebrating Brittney’s Dirty Thirty on Saturday with a Flashback to the ’80s and ’90s.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Sign up for Varsity Gay League Kickball by Wednesday, April 10, for early bird pricing. Big after-parties at Woody’s.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth