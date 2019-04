Making the SCENE the week of April 12–18:

• 1851 Club: Kendai Kasper, Sapphire Davenport and Jaden Davenport on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Azunique and Nia Courtland on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Terry Loftis on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Drag on Tap at 9 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Drag Roulette at 7 p.m. on Friday. NLA–Dallas Club Night starts at 7 p.m., and Dallas Bears Club Night starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday. United Court CPR Ball from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. RAM Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Henry’s Tavern: Celebrate Pride with GALA on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. RuPaul Drag Race Watch Party hosted by Krystal Summers on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Rudeboy Dallas Kickback Wednesdays.

• Round-Up Saloon: Looking for the next Saloon Star. Auditions noon-4 p.m.on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Droo’s Peace Crush at 3:30 on Sunday. Anton Shaw Band on Sunday evening. Mr. & Miss North Texas Pride at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Karaoke World Championships Auditions at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• The Rose Room: Jayden Dior Fierce on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews hosts Fuego at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox Variety Show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth