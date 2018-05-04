Making the SCENE the week of May 4–10:

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. K-Marie on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Ravin Bones, Sissy 2.0 Kilo Kikii and guests at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, hosted by Puddin Pop.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Pre-TBRU Dance and Pajama party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Start the week off right with Messy Monday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Asia O’Hara hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 watch party Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Comedy Night open mic at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: TRNT Up Tuesday at 9 p.m. featuring Andrea, Becca and Daniella.

• Pekers: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Karaoke Night at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Jockstrap Sports Happy Hour on Friday. Lost Souls Car Wash from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Suesapalooza Music Fest on Sunday. $10 online and $15 at the door.

• The 515 Bar: Queen of the Rodeo candidate show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Pangina Heals, host of DragRace Thailand from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cinco de Mayo all-day celebration on Saturday. OSO Sexy Bake Sale from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Zippers: Charlie Phresh plays retro and top 40 flashback hits on Suck Me Sundays.

