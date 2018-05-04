GLBT Chamber Gala photos courtesy of JCL Media

The fun folks at The Grapevine Bar

Stars Emily Bautista, Robert Ariza and Jillian Butler at the cast party for Dallas Summer Musicals’ production of Les Miserable.

North Texas GLBT Chamber cuts the ribbon at Thinh Nguyen State Farm

Scenes from Scarborough RenFest

Scenes from Scarborough RenFest

The Streets Fine Chicken crew celebrates the restaurant’s two-year anniversary

Taqueria La Ventana presents a $1,000 donation to Lambda Legal.

Smiling and styling on The Strip

Royalty on The Strip

Sling drinks at Barbara’s Pavillion

Friends out for fun on The Strip

Mal and Amy on The Strip

Handsome men on The Strip

More handsome men on The Strip

Raunda and his mom on The Strip

Riding in Lime Bike style

Out and about for fun

Fun at The Round-Up Saloon

Celebrating one hour of marriage at S4

Bryce at Sue Ellen’s

Just a cactus in a sombrero at Sue Ellen’s

The gang’s all here at Sue Ellen’s

Making the SCENE the week of May 4–10:

Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. K-Marie on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday. 

Cedar Springs Tap House: Ravin Bones, Sissy 2.0 Kilo Kikii and guests at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, hosted by Puddin Pop

Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dallas Eagle: Pre-TBRU Dance and Pajama party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Hidden Door: Start the week off right with Messy Monday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Asia O’Hara hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 watch party Thursday.

Liquid Zoo: Comedy Night open mic at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Marty’s Live: TRNT Up Tuesday at 9 p.m. featuring Andrea, Becca and Daniella.

Pekers: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Karaoke Night at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Round-Up Saloon: Jockstrap Sports Happy Hour on Friday. Lost Souls Car Wash from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Sue Ellen’s: Suesapalooza Music Fest on Sunday. $10 online and $15 at the door.   

The 515 Bar: Queen of the Rodeo candidate show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: Pangina Heals, host of DragRace Thailand from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cinco de Mayo all-day celebration on Saturday. OSO Sexy Bake Sale from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Zippers: Charlie Phresh plays retro and top 40 flashback hits on Suck Me Sundays.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth